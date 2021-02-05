GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,497 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

