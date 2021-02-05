GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Donaldson by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

