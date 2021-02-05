GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.04.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $195.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.