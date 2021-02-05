GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.36.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GWPH stock opened at $213.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $217.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,443,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,874,240 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.