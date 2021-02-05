(Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco Sells 6,156,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 24th, (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00.

Shares of DCT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.57. 751,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,684. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.09. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,581,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $24,232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

