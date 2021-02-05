Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.45

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $27.50. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 100 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$763.35 million and a P/E ratio of -54.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.45.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$453,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at C$453,270.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
