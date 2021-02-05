GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $67.32.

GSX Techedu stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -228.68 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $149.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter worth $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

