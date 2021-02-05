Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $450.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 410,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 291,527 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

