Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Grubhub’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. 2,180,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Grubhub alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,415. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRUB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.