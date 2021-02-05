Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $28,140.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $208.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.