Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $28,140.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $208.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.
About Greene County Bancorp
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
