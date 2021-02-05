Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.24% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000.

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $52.10 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

