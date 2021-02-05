Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $166.12 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $168.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.