Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,034.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

