Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.98.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.