Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $91.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

