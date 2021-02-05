Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,128,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,066,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,029,379.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,614 shares of company stock worth $23,474,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

