Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,025 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

OMC stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

