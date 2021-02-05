Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,722,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $248.23 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $248.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.49.

