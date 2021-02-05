Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Down 12.4%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 5,614,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,628,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPL. Roth Capital cut their target price on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $293.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Great Panther Mining had a positive return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

