Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.46. Great Ajax shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 36,383 shares.
AJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $240.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 637.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Great Ajax Company Profile (NYSE:AJX)
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
