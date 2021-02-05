Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRNNF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded Grand City Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy.

Grand City Properties stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

