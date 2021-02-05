Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

