Graham (NYSE:GHC) versus iHuman (NYSE:IH) Head to Head Survey

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Graham and iHuman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.93 billion 1.01 $327.86 million N/A N/A iHuman $30.95 million 31.97 -$39.01 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Graham and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 37.88%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than Graham.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 7.30% 4.71% 2.66% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Graham beats iHuman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, including one business school, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine; and two French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; cybersecurity training solutions; digital advertising services; and power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies. The company also owns and operates 13 restaurants; and engages in automobile dealerships business. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and smart learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

