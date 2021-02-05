GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Insiders have sold 31,124,748 shares of company stock worth $297,054,365 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.