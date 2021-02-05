Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Senior Officer Sells C$35,500.00 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,963,732.20.

Alessandro Premoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Alessandro Premoli sold 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$15,500.00.

Shares of XAU stock opened at C$3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 22.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$255.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35. Goldmoney Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$3.75.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.0594915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

