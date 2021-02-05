Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
GARPY stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.43.
About Golden Agri-Resources
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Agri-Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Agri-Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.