GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario Sells 159 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $13,303.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $457,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,007,000 after buying an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

