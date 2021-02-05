Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) rose 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 2,610,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,317,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $371,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

