Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.16-7.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.48. Globe Life also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.16-7.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

NYSE GL traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.30. 93 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,127,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $69,266,424.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $139,995.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,555 shares of company stock worth $7,259,854. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

