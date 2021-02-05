Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.11% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

MLPX stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

