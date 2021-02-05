Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $206.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

GPN opened at $197.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

