Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 335.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after buying an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after buying an additional 366,243 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 89.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,618,000 after buying an additional 323,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 42.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,090,000 after buying an additional 257,988 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.45.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.33.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

