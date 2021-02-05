Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GEENQ opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets.

