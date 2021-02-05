Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.44

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 248.85 ($3.25), with a volume of 22359665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.90 ($3.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.46. The firm has a market cap of £33.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.94.

In other Glencore plc (GLEN.L) news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

