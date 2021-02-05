GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,276.80 ($16.68) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,371.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,438.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,275.10 ($16.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,694.88 ($22.14).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,246 shares of company stock worth $51,242,300.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.