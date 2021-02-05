GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Announces Earnings Results

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,439,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,500. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.