GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,490 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,694.88 ($22.14).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,278.09 ($16.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,275.10 ($16.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,246 shares of company stock worth $51,242,300.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

