Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.04

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.69, with a volume of 6583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.11.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 343,531 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201,182 shares during the period.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

