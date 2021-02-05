Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.