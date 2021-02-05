Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.72

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 38429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $837.94 million, a P/E ratio of -222.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 15.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

