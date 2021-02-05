Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Trading Up 17.8%

Shares of Genesis Metals Corp. (CVE:GIS) were up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 263,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 128,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

About Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.