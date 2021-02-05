Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $2.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.01325775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00056197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.76 or 0.06434325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a token. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

