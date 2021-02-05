Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Geeq has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $6.35 million and $317,783.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00154076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00088766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00240448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041452 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

