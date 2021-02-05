GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEAGY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

GEAGY stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

