GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $170.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. Analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

