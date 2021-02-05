Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $133.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.88.
NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Garmin by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Company Profile
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
