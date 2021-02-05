Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $133.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.88.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Garmin by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

