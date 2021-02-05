GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GAN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $28.95.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

