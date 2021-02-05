Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLPEY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

GLPEY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

