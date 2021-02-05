Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Trading Up 19.7%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares traded up 19.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.80. 952,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 190,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

