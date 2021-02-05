G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 211.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $29.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

